6th Bridge to the Future “Victory Gala” Oct. 27 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA – The 6th Bridge to the Future “Victory Gala” will be held on October 27, 2018 at the Sheraton Hotel & Marina Bay Tower. The Victory Gala will feature more entertainment, dancing and socializing this year, to raise funds to construct a state-of-the-art church campus near Del Mar that will become the new spiritual and cultural home for the Armenian community of San Diego and beyond.

The Emmy-winning Dan Cohen, co-anchor of Fox Los Angeles Channel 11 and previously from KFMB TV Ch. 8 San Diego, will return as Master of Ceremonies. Notable chefs and restauranteurs from around San Diego will be serving some of their signature dishes as appetizers in stations during the cocktail reception. Guests will also be treated to a gourmet dinner with fine wines. The Victory Gala will also feature celebrity performances by Youri Dance Company and “THE VOICE” Armenian multi-genre singer Mane and Project M, currently touring Southern California.

The St. John Garabed Armenian Church Building Committee is organizing the event under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian. The Gala Committee is overseen by Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Berjekian, with Mrs. Kathy Kassardjian and Dr. Anna Kulidjian Khachatrian as Co-Chairs. Event proceeds will go toward the $2 million needed for the first phase of building our new church and hall near Del Mar, California. Table sponsorships are available for $10,000, $5,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000, with generous donor benefits for each level. A “Fund a Need” presentation will also enable patrons to support the new church campus. Individual tickets are $250 per person, and $100 for juniors ages 10-18 (with youth meal). A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

A discounted hotel rate of $189 is available for Gala guests at the Sheraton Hotel & Marina Tower – Code is GRPM — call (877) 734-2726 or (619) 291-2900. Babysitting is available upon request at $35 per child.

To order tickets online or receive updates, visit www.stjohngarabed.org or stjohngarabedsd@gmail.com. Also look for “Bridge to the Future” on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BridgetotheFutureSD/ or @BridgetotheFutureSD.

Donations can be mailed to St. John Garabed Armenian Church Building Committee, 4473 30th St. San Diego, CA 92116, (619) 284-7179. For table sponsorships contact Viviane Hagopian: (619) 884-8983, vivianehagopian2014@gmail.co or Suzanne Meader: (619) 246-2041, MSM1000@aol.com.