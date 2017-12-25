Top Posts
Talk at NAASR by Peace Corps Volunteer to Look at Grassroots Development

December 25, 2017

BELMONT, MA — Nick Pittman, a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Armenia, will give a talk entitled “Grassroots Development in Armenia: Challenges, Opportunities, and Lessons Learned,” on Thursday, January 18, 2018, 7.30 pm, at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478. The program will be the first in 2018 in the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues.

In this presentation Nick Pittman will discuss his experience working for the last year and a half as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer with a small grassroots NGO in rural Armenia. He will highlight the challenges engaging in such intercultural work (such as linguistic barriers and different conceptions of planning) and how they can be addressed; discuss opportunities for new community projects in Armenia; describe the lessons he has learned in the course of his work; and outline the various grassroots projects Peace Corps volunteers are assisting throughout the country.

Nick Pittman grew up in Cambridge, studied economics at Reed College, and worked for a few years in environmental and economic consulting before going to Armenia with the U.S. Peace Corps in March 2016. He lives in a rural village in Lori marz and works with a small local NGO as a community and youth development volunteer, helping his coworkers develop and implement projects focused on youth empowerment and assisting the NGO in organizational development.

For more information about this program, contact NAASR at 617-489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.

