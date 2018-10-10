Artsakh President Meets with Visiting Physicians from Fresno

STEPANAKERT — On 10 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a group of physicians who had arrived from Fresno to provide charity medical treatment to citizens of Artsakh.

A range of issues related to cooperation prospects in the healthcare sphere were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the physicians for the special attitude shown towards Artsakh, underlining that the people of Artsakh highly appreciated such manifestation of humanity.

Artsakh Republic healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia to Fresno Berj Apkarian and other officials partook at the meeting.

According to Apkarian, the Fresno delegation, most of whom are non-armenians, highly appreciate the work of specialists working in the medical institutions of Artsakh.

“This is our third visit to Artsakh. Our visit also aimed at exchanging experience, and it is a great honor for us to be in Artsakh again,” Apkarian noted.

Health Minister Arayik Baghryan said that for the first time on September 29, 2018 doctors from the USA with a group of 70 members visited Artsakh, where 30 doctors with narrow specialization were involved. This time, 19 specialists have arrived in Artsakh from Fresno.

Besides the fact that foreign doctors provide free medical care to Artsakh people, they also conduct training with local specialists,” he noted.