Armenian Forces Destroy Azerbaijani Defense Positions in Nachitchevan

YEREVAN — The Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to carry out engineering works for strengthening some positions in Nakhitchevan, in response to which Armenian Armed Forces opened fire and did not allow the opponent to fulfill its task.

One of the opponents’ positions was completely destroyed and burned due to the firing. During the skirmish, Vahagn Samvel Baghdasaryan, born in 1974, who is a contract soldier in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, was slightly wounded.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan shared on his facebook page a video showing an Azerbaijani defense position burning near the border with Armenia.