YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

The Russian President congratulated the Prime Minister of Armenia on his birthday and wished him all the best. Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked the Russian President for the phone call on his birthday and stressed that he highly appreciates the warm, friendly attitude of the Russian President.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda, touched upon regional issues, the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation.

The Russian President welcomed the first meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Commission on Demarcation and Border Security and reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to support the border demarcation process. It was emphasized that according to the agreement, the next sitting of the commission will be held in Moscow.

The issue of opening regional communications was touched upon and an agreement was reached to intensify the work of the trilateral working group.

Prime Minister Pashinyan shared his impressions of the recent meeting in Brussels with the Russian President, expressing concern over the comments that have nothing to do with the substance of the discussions after the meeting.

In accordance with the provisions of the joint statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation of April 19, the interlocutors also discussed issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in particular, the possibility of intensifying the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing.

