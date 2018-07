WASHINGTON , DC — On the final day of his three-day visit to Washington, Armenian President Armenian Sarkissian held a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

President Sarkissian said at the meeting that Armenia attached importance to the consistent development of partnership with the United Stated and pledged the willingness of “new Armenia” to continue to reinforce relations with the US.

The Armenian President left a note in the guestbook of the Department of State.