Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Scraps Turkish-Armenian Protocols
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

Armenia Scraps Turkish-Armenian Protocols

March 1, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenia has nullified two 2009 protocols agreements to normalize its relations with neighboring Turkey, citing Ankara’s continuing refusal to implement them unconditionally.

President Serzh Sarkisian signed a relevant decree immediately after chairing a meeting of his National Security Council which discussed and approved his long-anticipated move.

“I am asking the foreign minister [Edward Nalbandian] to notify Turkey about our decision, after which no obligation stemming from those agreements will be legally binding for us,” he said at the meeting. He said he has already sent letters to the presidents of the United States, France, Russia and Switzerland explaining reasons for the decision.

The two protocols signed in Zurich in October 2009 committed Turkey and Armenia to establishing diplomatic relations and opening their border. Shortly after the high-profile signing ceremony, Ankara made clear that Turkey’s parliament will ratify the deal only if there is decisive progress towards a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict acceptable to Azerbaijan.

The Armenian government has rejected this precondition all along, arguing that the protocols make no reference to the conflict. The United States, the European Union and Russia have likewise repeatedly called for their unconditional implementation by both sides.
In February 2015, Sarkisian said he had asked parliament speaker Galust Sahakian to return the protocols to him since “the Turkish government has no political will, distorts the spirit and letter of the protocols, and continues its policy of setting preconditions.”

In September 2017, Sarkisian told the United Nations General Assembly that Armenia would declare the “futile” protocols “null and void” in the spring of 2018 if Ankara did not show any progress toward their implementation.

“The leadership of Turkey are mistaken if they think that those documents can be held hostage forever and ratified only at the most opportune occasion from their very point of view,” Sarkisian said.

On February 21, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told the European Parliament that Yerevan was close to scrapping the protocols, stating that Armenia spared no effort” to see the deal succeed but that “Turkey has missed a historic chance of reconciliation.”

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

AGBU Hye Geen and Young Circle’s Groundbreaking 10th Annual Conference

March 15, 2016

Armenian Troops Participate in US-Lead Exercises

April 6, 2015

Conference on the Future of the South Caucasus

March 24, 2011

Sarkisian Says Karabakh Conflict Resolution Agreements Must be Implemented

August 10, 2016

Armenian American Museum Design Unveiled

December 10, 2015

President Sarkisian Visiting Lebanon

November 27, 2012

New Glendale Traffic Safety Warnings in English, Armenian, Spanish

January 10, 2011

The Hundred-Year Walk: An Armenian Odyssey

January 8, 2016

Berekians of Los Angeles Donate Invaluable Family Library to UCLA

March 24, 2016

Presentation by Dr. Keith David Watenpaugh: “The Drowned, the Saved and the Forgotten: Genocide and the Foundations of Modern Humanitarianism”

March 20, 2017

Leave a Reply