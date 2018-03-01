AGBU Western District Hosts an Evening with Dr. Helen C. Evans

PASADENA — On February 22, 2018, AGBU Western District hosted an evening with the curator of Byzantine Art for the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The MET) in New York, Dr. Helen C. Evans, who provided details on the exhibition dedicated to the Armenian culture. “Armenia” will be a historical and cultural exhibit which will focus on the development of Armenian art from medieval Armenia and the beginning of Christianity to the first printed books in Armenian. Covering a vast period of time from the 4th-17th centuries, the exhibit will demonstrate the spread of Armenians from their homeland to the trade routes that would extend across the globe. The exhibition is scheduled to open on Armenia’s Independence Day on September 21, 2018 and close on January 13, 2019.

Dr. Evans presented images of many of the art pieces, both cultural and religious, that are being curated from around the world to be a part of this very important and exclusive exhibit. The crowd of attendees listened in awe as Dr. Evans described the riveting stories behind each art piece she is curating.

“I hope what we can accomplish with this exhibit is to communicate the great importance of the Armenians and the breathe of what you are and what you connect to the art world…so the world can appreciate it and connect it to the world’s art,” said Dr. Evans, when asked what she wants to achieve with the “Armenia” exhibit.

This evening was one of many that Dr. Evans will participate in over the course of the next few months as she continues to promote the importance of the exhibit.

