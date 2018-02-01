Top Posts
Los Angeles Celebrates Mexican Armenian Cultural Week

February 1, 2018

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council and Councilmembers Monica Rodriguez and Paul Krekorian will host the opening ceremony for the Mexican Armenian Cultural Week in the City of Los Angeles, On Friday, February 2nd. This week-long event (February 2nd – February 9th, 2018), honors two cultures with deep roots and similarities in Los Angeles.

The Greater Los Angeles region is home to the largest population of Armenians in the world outside of the Republic of Armenia, and about 3.5 million residents in the region are of Mexican heritage. Generations of Armenian and Mexican Americans have shaped the City’s rich economy, culture, and community through their leadership in business, academia, government, and the arts.

In partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico and the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, the City of Los Angeles will celebrate this Week through community events, art exhibits, and educational activities to promote cross-cultural dialogue.

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, Grigor Hovhannissian and Consul General of Mexico of Los Angeles, Carlos Eugenio Garcia de Alba Zepeda will be participating at the opening even which will be held at Van Nuys City Hall, Council Chambers, 14410 Sylvan St, Van Nuys, CA 91401

