Armenia’s Arthur Aleksanyan Wins His Third World Championships in Wrestling

August 21, 2017

PARIS — Reigning world and Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia beat Russia’s Musa Yevloyev 3-1 in the final to claim gold at the 2017 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships under way in Paris.

Aleksanyan rolled past G’Angelo Hancock 10-1 at 98 kilograms. The Olympic champ scored on an early step out and drove Hancock to the edge before scoring a takedown to go up 3-0. “The White Bear” added to his lead after the break with a four-point move on the edge and then put Hancock away with a takedown for the technical superiority win.

Alkesanyan has won the world champion title in 2014 and 2015.

