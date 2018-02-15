Top Posts
Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau Confirm Participation at Francophonie Summit in Yerevan

February 15, 2018

YEREVAN — French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have confirmed their participation in the Francophonie summit in Armenia, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharian told reporters today.

“The final number of the heads of state going to attend the summit is not yet known, but the leaders of two important Francophone countries have confirmed their participation.

In a January 24 interview to L’Express, Armenia’s President Serzh Sarkisian said that as a result of the summit “we will be able to present Armenia to the whole world”. “We will do our best for it to have great success. Take into consideration that almost half of the world’s states will be in Yerevan, mainly at the level of heads of state and heads of government,” the president said when asked what significance the summit will have for Armenia.

Armenia will host the Francophonie summit in October 2018.

