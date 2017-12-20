Top Posts
I Have Intel on Plans to Assassinate Turkish Citizens in Europe: Garo Paylan

December 20, 2017

ISTANBUL — Turkish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Garo Palyan has said he received intelligence about assassination plans targeting Turkish citizens living in Europe, especially Germany, Hurriyet daily reports.

“I received intelligence last week over plans of assassination or chain of assassinations of our citizens living in Europe, particularly those in Germany, an information that I have verified from multiple sources,” he said during a press meeting in parliament on Dec. 20.

The raw intelligence points to three assassins in action, he added.

“This Turkey-based structure mobilized certain assassins for these assassinations,” he said, adding that several European countries have taken such tips for serious and their intelligence services have provided security for the persons and groups on the target.

“Recently, thousands of academics, journalists, politicians and opinion leaders were forced to live in Europe particularly due to the recent oppressive policies of the AKP [Justice and Development Party],” said the Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin.

“These journalists and academics have been labeled as ‘traitors’ by the government, the president and media. Such discourse and contradictions in politics unfortunately trigger action by certain groups.”

Paylan also said the plotters have a list of assassinations in their hands “to cause a stir.”

The lawmaker said he has informed the Turkish intelligence, the police and related ministers over the tip.

