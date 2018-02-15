Chilingirian-Bagratuni-Hakobyan Trio to Perform at Fresno State

FRESNO — Violinist Levon Chilingirian will be joined by cellist Suren Bagratuni and pianist Karén Hakobyan in a concert to be held at 8:00PM on Friday, March 2 in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus. The Concert, part of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series, is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State, the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation, and the Orpheus Chamber Music Ensemble.

This concert brings together three of today’s most prominent Armenian musicians: violinist Chilingirian, cellist Bagratuni, and pianist/composer Hakobyan. These three colleagues have received international acclaim for their activities as performers, pedagogues, competition jurors, and recording artists.

Chilingirian is the founder of the Chilingirian Quartet and also a professor and Chamber Music Artist in Residence at the Royal Academy of Music and professor of Violin and Chamber Music at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, both in London.

Bagratuni was the winner of the silver medal at the 1986 International Tchaikovsky Competition while still a student at the Moscow Conservatory. He has gone on to a distinguished international career as a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. He is currently Professor of Cello at Michigan State University.

Armenian-American pianist and composer Karén Hakobyan has emerged as a versatile force on the international musical scene. Since his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of seventeen, he has been performing in major concert halls in Armenia, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, France, Japan and the United States.

The trio will perform works by Haydn: Trio in C Major, Hob.XV:27, Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 97 “Archduke,” and Babadjanian: Trio in F-sharp Minor.

General tickets for the Concert are available for $25 per person, for seniors $18 per person, and students $5 per person. Ticket reservations for the Concert may be made by calling 559-278-2337 or calling the Armenian Studies Program at 559-278-2669.

Tickets may also be purchased online at the following website: http://www.keyboardconcerts.com/special-events.aspx.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus). For more information please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.