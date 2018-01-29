Top Posts
Home Armenian About Repatriation and Returning to the Roots
ArmenianCommentaryNews

About Repatriation and Returning to the Roots

January 29, 2018

Last week, discussions were held in the National Assembly of Armenia on the developments and partnership in Armenia-Diaspora relations. During questioning by the members of the Parliament, Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan touched on a number of issues related to the current situation in the diaspora and the difficulties facing it.

First, let’s state that the Ministry of Diaspora and Ms.Hakobyan herself are doing positive work, which should be appreciated, in developing and maintaining permanent link between Armenia and the Diaspora, especially, considering the limited resources available to them. Though, there is no lack of criticism and accusations, in the Armenian press, towards the Ministry of Diaspora, in our opinion they are mostly exaggerated and unfair.

During the above mentioned discussions, the Minister expressed a number of thoughts about which some discourse is worthwhile.

“We raised the question of return to being Armenian, not repatriation, and we urged the communities to engage the Armenians who have stopped being Armenians”, the minister said. Theoretically, this idea is quite attractive, but returning Armenians to their roots is a very difficult undertaking and beyond the abilities of the diaspora structures. Repatriation is more realistic and achievable.

Among the concerns of the Diaspora Armenians, Hagopyan mentioned the issues of the Armenian Genocide, the Artsakh problem and the blockade of Armenia. There are also other concerns that need to be added to this list. The lack of competition in the Armenian economy, the absence of fair elections and other freedoms, and the violations of human rights are reasons, which not only discourage repatriation, but also cause the younger generation to abandon their roots.

If favorable economic and political conditions are created in Armenia, a percentage of Armenian emigrants may think about returning to their homeland. Consequently, emphasis should be placed on repatriation and not on other issues.
MASSIS

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

AMAA Provides Food and Shelter to Evacuees from Martakert Region at Camp Bedrosian in Shushi

May 6, 2016

German Court Decision Due on Armenian Gospel Stolen from Turkish-Occupied Areas of Cyprus

December 11, 2014

Diarbekir’s St. Giragos Church Foundation Reclaims its property

July 9, 2013

Three Armenian Soldiers Killed, Four Wounded in New Azeri Ceasefire Violation

March 19, 2015

Genocide Documentary \”Aghet\” Screened to Honor Human Rights Day

December 14, 2010

To Donate Or Not To Donate? White Paper on “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund – PART II

January 11, 2011

Speaker of Artsakh\’s Parliament Visits LA City Council

November 27, 2012

Armenia and Cyprus Interested in Deepening Bilateral Relations

June 19, 2017

Armenian ‘Rapid Reaction’ Troops Join Drills In Central Asia

May 15, 2015

Turkish Group Sues U For ‘Unreliable’ Website List

December 1, 2010

Leave a Reply