Coffee Reading Reception & Conversation with Artist at the Closing of COFFEESCAPES

GLENDALE — COFFEESCAPES are exploded views of coffee readings. Anush Movsesian Avejic has always been intrigued with the beautiful lines and both negative and positive space on the walls of the overturned coffee cups – each cup holding a message and a mini abstract work of art. In the early 90’s, while undergoing cancer treatment, she had the idea of recreating the fortune inside her cup using Armenian coffee as her medium. Her first canvas was one of angels and hope and was ten times the size of her cup – six feet in length.

Her coffee paintings take something as temporary as a cup of coffee and the fortune the cup holds, and create permanence of that moment in time. She will gladly paint your fortune for you. But it’s not only about the fortune but rather the entire process – from the brewing of the coffee, to enjoying a delicious cup with a friend. It’s a communal activity steeped in tradition. Whether you believe in the reading or not, you see the interior of the cup as a thing of unique beauty. Also included in the show are other coffee based art pieces, as well as some of Anush’s drawings, paintings and handmade pomegranate jewelry.

Anush Movsesian Avejic is an American-born Armenian artist living in Southern California. She studied graphic design and illustration at Cal-State Los Angeles. She has illustrated two children’s books, When I Go to Church and When I Was Baptized. She has always had an eye for detail which has served as her inspiration. Anush’s home studio is where she creates not only her drawings and paintings, but also her unique handmade silver, copper and bronze pomegranate jewelry for her company, Pomegranate & Eye. Pomegranates are a recurring theme in her art and evoke childhood memories of growing up Armenian in America.

Closing Reception will be held om Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Roslin Art Gallery, 415 E Broadway, Glendale CA 91205

6:00pm – Armenian Coffee Reception and Readings

7 :30pm – Conversation with artist Anush Movsesian Avejic and Fr. Vazken Movsesian

Private coffee readings will be available throughout the evening for custom ordered Coffeescapes.