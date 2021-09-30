FRESNO – On September 20th, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian left for Fresno to participate in the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.

In the morning of September 21st, Ambassador Baibourtian participated in the meeting of the Board of Supervisors of the County of Fresno, during which the Board adopted a proclamation congratulating the Armenian people on the anniversary of independence. The event was opened with an invocation delivered by His Grace Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America. Clergymen present included Rev. Fr. Yessayi Bedrossian as a representative for His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America, Very Rev. Fr. Ashod Khachadourian, and the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno Berj Apkarian.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting, Ambassador Baibourtian said in his remarks: “It is symbolic that we started the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia in Fresno, which is the birthplace of the Armenian community in California and the entire U.S. West Coast. In the second half of the 19th century, Armenians began to settle in Fresno, coming from Massachusetts and from other States of the East Coast. And this is where the Armenian community started, with its traditions, firm organizational structures, along with its cultural and spiritual value system”, said Consul General in his remarks. Ambassador Baibourtian also expressed his appreciation to the members of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors, who in the October of last year adopted a resolution condemning the acts of violence against Artsakh and Armenia.

On the same day, the participants of the event visited the monumental statue of the Armenian national epic hero David of Sassoun, which is one of the attractions of Fresno.

On September 21st, the Consul General along with his wife Yvette Baibourtian took part in the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia, which was organized by the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno Berj Apkarian. The celebratory event was attended by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, His Grace Bishop Torkom Tonoyan, clergy, including clergy from the Armenian Evangelical Church, as well as numerous elected officials from both California and Fresno County, Consuls General of several countries, and presidents of well-known universities.

Ambassador Baibourtian and Honorary Consul Berj Apkarian presented special Proclamations of Appreciation to Congressman Jim Costa, California State Senator Andreas Borgeas, Fresno State University President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval, President & CEO of Community Health System Craig Castro.