ICRC Representatives Visit Armenian Prisoners in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN — The representatives of the Baku delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have met with Armenian citizens, Arsen Baghdasaryan and Zaven Karapetyan, held captive in Azerbaijan, the ICRC Armenian office press representative Zara Amatuni stated.

She noted that the visits were held on December 21 and 28, aiming to monitor their conditions of detention, health condition as well as maintain their contact with the family members. Under the mediation of the ICRC representatives, the prisoners exchanged information with their families.

“The visit was facilitated based on the ICRC mandate and procedures which is carried out regularly,” Amatuni said, refusing to provide other details.

Arsen Baghdasaryan, a citizen of Artsakh, was taken into Azerbaijani captivity on December 26, 2014. In 2015, an Azerbaijani court sentenced Baghdasaryan to 15 years imprisonment, charging him with sabotage operations carried by NKR Defense Army in the direction of Aghdam. Artsakh authorities have denied the reports and stated that Baghdasaryan, a contractual serviceman of the Army, regularly has been absent without official leave (AWOL), leaving his deployment location, for which he was temporarily suspended from service.

Zaven Karapetyan, born in 1974, has appeared in Azerbaijan’s territory in the evening of June 20 by crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He has mental problems.