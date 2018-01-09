Armenian Wrestlers Top UWW Rankings

YEREVAN — The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released the updated January rankings for both the Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers. Two Armenian wrestlers have finished on top of the rankings for Greco-Roman style, the National Olympic Committee reported.

Olympic Champion and three-time world and European champion Artur Aleksanyan leads the 98kg weight class rankings, while world champion Maksim Manukyan tops the 80kg weight class rankings.

The rankings of the top 20 Greco-Roman wrestlers feature three other Armenian wrestlers – Karen Aslanyan (66 kg) is ranked 5th, Karapet Chalyan (75 kg) comes 10th and Artur Shahinyan (85kh) 13th.

Georgi Ketoev (97kg) and Levan Berianidze (125 kg) have both climbed up in the UWW rankings for freestyle wrestling, taking the fourth and third spots respectively.

Garik Barseghyan (57kg), Volodya Frangulyan (61 kg) and Grigor Grigoryan (74 kg) are among the top 20 freestyle wrestlers.