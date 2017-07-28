Top Posts
Home Armenia US to Continue Training Programs for Armenian Military Personnel
ArmeniaNews

US to Continue Training Programs for Armenian Military Personnel

July 28, 2017

YEREVAN — A U.S. general overseeing the Kansas National Guard is visiting Armenia for a third time in less than a year shortly after his troops trained more Armenian soldiers as part of growing U.S.-Armenian defense cooperation.

Major General Lee Tafanelli, the Kansas adjutant general, met with Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian on Wednesday. He reportedly pledged to continue training programs for Armenian military personnel mostly serving in a special brigade that contributes troops to multinational peacekeeping missions around the world.

The Armenian Peacekeeping Brigade has received considerable technical assistance from U.S. Army Europe and the Kansas National Guard. In particular, U.S. instructors have been training the brigade’s medical personnel and demining experts. The Armenian military inaugurated a U.S.-sponsored paramedic school in October last year.

Tafanelli’s department reported earlier this week that more soldiers of the Peacekeeping Brigade have undergone training at a Kansas National Guard facility in Salina, a small city in the U.S. state. “The Guardsmen and Armenian soldiers conducted training exercises in the Humvee egress rollover trainer and in the virtual convoy simulator,” it said in a statement.

Major General Lee Tafanelli and U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills at a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsian

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department also released several photographs of the joint exercises held this month.

The U.S. has also helped Armenia to recruit and train more non-commissioned contract officers. As part of that effort, 25 Armenian army sergeants underwent further training in Kansas in August 2016.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Sargsian and Tafanelli discussed these training programs at their meeting. “The American side expressed readiness to continue cooperation in these directions through long-term programs,” read a ministry statement.

Despite its military alliance with Russia, Armenia has deepened defense cooperation with NATO and the United States in particular since the early 2000s. It currently contributes troops to NATO-led missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan and regularly participates in multinational exercises organized by U.S. forces in Europe. U.S. military assistance to Armenia has totaled about $50 million since 2002.

Tafanelli said that U.S.-Armenian military ties are now “as strong as they have ever been” during his previous visit to Yerevan in January. “Each year continues to get better and better with the quality of the engagements and partnership between our two countries,” he told RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am).

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Rep. Pallone Urges President Obama to Display Armenian Orphan Rug

October 30, 2013

Administration Complies with Berman Request Not to Sell Military Equipment to Azerbaijan

June 28, 2012

Three Armenian Servicemen Killed, as Karabakh Forces Repel Azeri Attack

December 18, 2015

Holy Martyrs\’ Monument to be Dedicated at the Western Diocese of Armenian Church on January 13th

January 8, 2015

SARF Lecture on the Syrian Armenian Crisis at Diocese Raises $30,000

February 18, 2014

Panama Papers: Criminal Case Launched Over Ex-SMEJA Head’s Activities

May 3, 2016

U.S. and Russia Voice Concern Over Attacks Against Kessab

March 29, 2014

“The Martyred Armenian Writers 1915-1922: An Anthology” by Herand M. Markarian

February 25, 2016

Thousands Take Part in Opposition Rally in Armenia

October 10, 2014

Roman Berezovsky Bids Farewell to Armenia National Football Team

March 25, 2016

Leave a Comment























 