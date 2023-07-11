Professor Richard G. Hovhannisyan, World-Renowned Scientist, Academician and historian passed away yesterday, on July 10, in Los Angeles, at the age of 90.

Professor Hovhannisian (born on November 9, 1932) was an esteemed Armenian-American historian and professor emeritus of Armenian and Near Eastern History at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He is widely recognized as a leading authority on the history, culture, and heritage of the Armenian people.

Hovhannisian was born in Tulare, California into a family of Armenian genocide survivors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Berkeley, and went on to complete his master’s and doctoral degrees in history from UCLA. His doctoral dissertation focused on the First Republic of Armenia (1918-1920) and became the basis for his influential book, “The Republic of Armenia: The First Year, 1918-1919.”

Throughout his career, Prof. Hovhannisian has made significant contributions to the field of Armenian studies. His research encompasses various aspects of Armenian history, including the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian diaspora, and the political, social, and cultural developments of the Armenian people. He has authored numerous books, articles, and essays that have deepened our understanding of Armenian history and its global significance.

Prof. Hovhannisian has also been actively involved in promoting Armenian studies and raising awareness about the Armenian Genocide. He has served as the president of the Society for Armenian Studies and played a key role in the establishment of the Armenian Studies Program at UCLA, which has become a renowned center for the study of Armenian history, culture, and language.

Recognized for his scholarly contributions, Prof. Hovhannisian has received several awards and honors throughout his career, including the Order of Khachatur Abovian from the Republic of Armenia and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. He has lectured extensively around the world and has been a visiting professor at various institutions.

Prof. Richard Hovhannisian’s passion for Armenian studies and his commitment to preserving and promoting Armenian history and culture have made him an influential figure in the academic community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scholars and researchers interested in the rich heritage of the Armenian people.