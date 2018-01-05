“Awards of Armenia and the Armenian Church” Presented by Nika Babayan

FRESNO, CA — Nika Babayan, will present a lecture entitled “ Awards of Armenia and the Armenian Church ” at 7:30PM on Friday, January 19, 2018, in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191. The presentation is part of the Fall Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program.

Armenian awards (orders, medals, badges, tokens, etc.) have been given since the 17th century. The awards can be divided into three groups: Awards of Armenia (First Republic, Soviet Armenia, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh); Awards of the Armenian Church (Apostolic, Catholic, and Protestant); and Armenia Diaspora Awards.

In this presentation Babayan will discuss these awards, how they were established, and how they are awarded today. Examples of the various awards will be presented through photographs. Babayan has published two books on the topic: Awards of Armenia, 1918-1939 (2011) and Awards of the Armenian Church (2016), 196 pages, 300 photos. Awards of the Armenian Apostolic Church includes the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Cilician Catholicosate, the Patriarchate of Constantinople, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Dioceses and Prelacies in Artsakh, the USA, Syria and Lebanon can be seen as illustrations, included in the volume.

Both books, Awards of Armenia, 1918-1939 (2011) and Awards of the Armenian Church (2016), will be on sale at the presentation.

Nika Babayan is a graduate of Yerevan State University. He has had extensive experience in the cultural and musical fields in the Republic of Armenia. He is currently the general manager of the Cadence Music Center and previously was General Manager of the State Philharmonic Orchestra of Armenia. From 1990-1993 he was manager of the Armenian TV and Radio State Chamber Choir.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in Fresno State Lots P5 and P6, near the University Business Center, Fresno State. Parking permits are not needed for the Friday evening lecture.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState .