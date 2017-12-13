Society for Armenian Studies Elects New Executive Officers

FRESNO — On Wednesday, December 6, 2017, the SAS Executive Council held its first meeting. Executive Council officers were elected with Bedross Der Matossian (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) as the new SAS President. Also elected were Vice-President Vartan Matiossian (Armenian National Education Committee, NY); Secretary Khatchig Mouradian (Columbia University); Treasurer Vahe Sahakyan (University of Michigan-Ann Arbor); and advisors Alison Vacca (University of Tennessee-Knoxville), Barlow Der Mugrdechian (California State University, Fresno), and Arpi Siyahian (NUtech Ventures-UNL).

On behalf of the SAS, Der Matossian thanked the outgoing President Barlow Der Mugrdechian (California State University, Fresno) and advisor Lilit Keshishyan (UCLA) for their excellent work in advancing the mission of SAS.

“After serving on the Executive Council for more than a decade, it is a great honor to have been elected as the President for the Society for Armenian Studies. I am looking forward to work with a dynamic team that brings new energy and spirit to the organization” said Der Matossian. “The SAS is one of the most important international Armenian academic organizations that foster the study and the research of the field of Armenian Studies. Since its foundation in 1974 by the pioneers of Armenian Studies in the United States, the SAS has dramatically advanced the field of Armenian Studies. Today, the SAS is very active in holding conferences, symposia, and talks in the U.S. and international academic institutions, area studies annual conferences, as well as in Armenian institutions. I have great hope that we can advance the field of the Armenian studies in collaboration with all the relevant institutions and chairs.”

The Executive Council is embarking on a new year and the SAS would like to engage more members in activities. The SAS encourages anyone who is interested in Armenian Studies to contact the Executive Council with suggestions, concerns, and feedback.

The Society for Armenian Studies (SAS), founded in 1974, is the international professional association representing scholars and teachers in the field of Armenian Studies. The aim of the SAS is to promote the study of Armenian culture and society, including history, language, literature, and social, political, and economic questions.

The SAS publishes the peer-reviewed Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies edited by Sergio La Porta and publishes a semi-annual Newsletter and organizes panels and conferences on Armenian Studies.

The SAS Secretariat is headquartered at the Armenian Studies Program of California State University, Fresno and its website can be found at http://societyforarmenianstudies.com/. Readers who wish to financially assist the SAS can become supporting members.

For more information e-mail Barlow Der Mugrdechian at barlowd@csufresno.edu or SAS President Bedross Der Matossian bdermatossian2@unl.edu.