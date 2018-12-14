Top Posts
Russia Committed to Constructive Dialogue with Armenia – MFA

December 14, 2018

MOSCOW — Russia is committed to a constructive dialogue with Armenia after the parliamentary elections, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told a press conference today.

“We are committed to a constructive dialogue with Armenia’s new Parliament and Government to be formed soon with a view of further reinforcing the cooperation between our countries including within the framework of the EAEU, the CSTO and the CIS,” Zakharova said.

The December 9 snap parliamentary elections in Armenia saw acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s My Step bloc win a landslide victory with over 70 percent of the vote. It will be joined by Prosperous Armenia Party and Bright Armenia to form the new National Assembly.

The official results will be announced on December 16.

