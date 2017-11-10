Top Posts
Home Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh Parliament Speaker: Too Early to Speak of Territorial Concessions to Azerbaijan
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijanFeaturedNews

Nagorno-Karabakh Parliament Speaker: Too Early to Speak of Territorial Concessions to Azerbaijan

November 10, 2017

YEREVAN — Ashot Ghulian, the Karabakh parliament speaker said on Friday that it is still too early to speak of territorial concessions to Azerbaijan that would be part of a broader Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal.

“I believe that now, especially after April 2016 [fighting in Karabakh,] we have a much better idea of all components of our security system,” Ghulian old reporters in Yerevan.

“That system includes both territories and our economic viability. I am deeply convinced that we cannot weaken that reserve with anything or give up anything in return for some unknown things,” he said.

“I don’t think that we should engage in such talk prematurely because that would only undermine our internal strength as we would start looking for those who said concessions can be made and who said they cannot,” added Ghulian.

In that regard, Ghulian declined to comment on President Serzh Sarkisian’s recent remark that a peaceful resolution of the Karabakh dispute could only be “painful” to both conflicting sides.

Sarkisian spoke two weeks after his October 16 meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that was held in Geneva. The two leaders pledged to intensify the peace process and bolster the ceasefire regime in the conflict zone.

The U.S., Russian and French mediators announced in the Swiss city that they will soon hold follow-up “working sessions” with Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. The talks could be held as early as next week.

Ghulian said that the Armenian side has toughened its position on Karabakh peace since the April 2016 hostilities. “I think that for the moment there are no grounds for softening that position,” he said.

Ghulian spoke after a delegation of Karabakh lawmakers headed by him held a regular meeting with members of Armenia’s parliament. The delegation was received by Sarkisian later in the day. A statement on the meeting released by the presidential press service did not say whether they discussed the upcoming Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.

Over the past decade the international mediators have advanced a framework peace accord calling for a phased settlement that would start with the liberation of Armenian-controlled districts around Karabakh. In return, Karabakh’s predominantly Armenian population would be able determine the territory’s internationally recognized status in a future referendum.

Armenia’s leadership has repeatedly said that this peace formula is largely acceptable to it. Karabakh Armenian leaders have been far more skeptical about it.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

300-Year-Old Armenian Monastery Stands in Ruins

August 4, 2015

OSCE Monitoring Halted Due to Shooting from Azerbaijan

January 14, 2015

Musical Luminary Vatsche Barsoumian Reflects on his Haigazian University Experience

August 18, 2015

Armenians of Mexico Among Leading Specialists in Different Sectors

October 30, 2017

Armenia, Russia FMs Discusss Bilateral Ties, Karabakh Peace Process

January 20, 2017

Armenian Ambassador to UN Deplores Azeri Violence

January 20, 2016

Opposition War Vet Resumes Protest After Release From Jail

May 25, 2017

Diyarbakir Surp Giragos Armenian Church Expropriated by Turkish Authorities

March 28, 2016

Chess: Armenia’s Aronian Leads in Candidates Tournament

March 18, 2013

Artsakh Welcomes the Independence Referendum in Scotland

September 19, 2014

Leave a Comment























 