Another Matter That Needs Attention

Among the many destructive policies of the former republican authorities of Armenia, was the politicization of schools and higher educational institutions. For many years, secondary school principals and teaching staff have been used to falsify elections and to provide votes for the Republican party.

Meanwhile, an ally of the republican’s, ARF members who assumed the post of education minister of Armenia in several governments, did not spare effort to exaggerate the role of their party in history textbooks, related to the period of late 19th and early 20th century events, at the same time minimizing and underestimating the participation of other parties, in particular the Hunchakian Party’s struggle against the Turkish government and the political events of the time.

SDHP “Dkhruni” Student and Youth organization based in Yerevan, after studying the content of the current history textbooks used in the Armenian secondary schools, revealed and documented many number of errors, distortions and misrepresentations. The prepared study, which is focused on the erroneous information about the SDHP, was recently forwarded to the minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia Mr. H. Harutiunian. At the same time, the organization offered its readiness to assist the ministry, in making the necessary corrections in the future editions of these textbooks.

We hope that the new minister and his staff will have the opportunity to address this important matter now that it is brought to their attention. It is imperative that Armenian students learn their nations history without any political biases or partisan agendas, through the impartial and scientifically guided textbooks.

