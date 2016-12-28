ICRC Assisting Residents of Armenia’s Bordering Village to Find Alternative Income Opportunities

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The International Committee of Red Cross has launched a new project in Barekamavan village of Tavush Province which provided an opportunity for the village residents to be engaged in beekeeping and livestock.

“Security issues continue to affect farming activities of people in Tavush Province living in communities along the border with Azerbaijan. As an alternative to field cultivation, the ICRC piloted a new project in Barekamavan village”, the Committee said, stating that through a special survey, the most vulnerable households were identified and were offered the options that matched their needs and capacities.

As a result, 20 families in Barekamavan village received beekeeping supplies and livestock to start income-generating activities. The ICRC informs that next year similar projects will be conducted in other villages of Tavush Province.

Talking about the project, ICRC Armenia representative Armen Karamyan said the residents of bordering regions are in more vulnerable situation since they are unable to work on the territories near the border due to security reasons.

Village resident Yuri Harutyunyan, who is included in the project, says the effectiveness of being engaged in livestock depends on the number of animals. “We faced difficulties to increase their number, that’s why the assistance was provided on the right time”, he said.