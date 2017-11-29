DFA Presents Concepts for Noah Ethnographic District

YEREVAN — The Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) has received concepts for Noah Ethnographic District from four leading companies and has presented them to experts for opinions. The electronic versions of all 4 projects, as well as the questioner for opinions are available here.

“Noah” ethnographic district investment project is a development initiative which intends to create a themed, mixed-use scheme on a site of 10-15ha in the geographical center of Yerevan. The vision for the scheme is to create an authentic town-village that unites the architecture of the Armenian provinces and cities. The district is anticipated to bring together not only the architectural traditions, but also the drinks, foods and crafts from these regions creating a unique tourism destination.

The opinions of ethnographers, architects, tourism specialists and the larger public will be gathered and presented to the investors, after which the winning company will be selected.

The bidders include American AECOM, British ARUP, Lebanese ERGA and American SWA companies, which all have 30-60 years of successful experience in tourism destination development all over the world.

DFA CEO Armen Avak Avakian noted: “The district that will be constructed in Yerevan within the scope of this investment project will increase Armenia’s tourism diversity and attractiveness. As per business logic of the project, after getting acquainted with the culture and architecture of Gyumri or Lori, for instance, the tourists will become more eager to visit the regions and explore more.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the DFA Karen Karapetyan announced about the construction of the district which, based on preliminary calculations, will bring around $150 mln investment to Armenia.