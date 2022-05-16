Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

On May 14, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Abu Dhabi with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed deep condolences to the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the people on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing support and solidarity with the Nahyan family.

On behalf of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister Mirzoyan also wished success to the newly elected President Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the responsible position of the President of the country.

The Foreign Ministers touched upon the further development of the Armenian-Emirati relations, expressing readiness to expand cooperation in the spheres of bilateral interest.

The deepening of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries was emphasized, the need to promote regular contacts and implement mutually beneficial investment programs was stressed.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ANI Announces Digital Display of Armenian Genocide Poster Exhibit

WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian National Institute (ANI), the Armenian Genocide Museum…

Armenian Troops Deployed in Mazari Sharif, Afghanistan

YEREVAN — The Armenian military announced on Tuesday the deployment of 81…

The Survival of Armenia: Dangers and Opportunities

This article is an edited version of a presentation given by the…

Gunman Held After Opening Fire in Yerevan Office Building

YEREVAN — A gunman surrendered to the Armenian police after reportedly bursting…