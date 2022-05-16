On May 14, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Abu Dhabi with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed deep condolences to the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the people on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing support and solidarity with the Nahyan family.

On behalf of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister Mirzoyan also wished success to the newly elected President Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the responsible position of the President of the country.

The Foreign Ministers touched upon the further development of the Armenian-Emirati relations, expressing readiness to expand cooperation in the spheres of bilateral interest.

The deepening of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries was emphasized, the need to promote regular contacts and implement mutually beneficial investment programs was stressed.