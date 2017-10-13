Top Posts
“Armenia” at the Metropolitan Museum, a Talk by Dr. Helen Evans

October 13, 2017

MISSION HILLS, CA — Ararat-Eskijian Museum, and National Association For Armenian Studies and research (NAASR) present “Armenia at the Met: Making Medieval Armenian Art and Culture Relevant” by Dr. Helen C. Evans, Mary and Michael Jaharis Curator for Byzantine Art, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York Sunday October 22, 2017, at 4:00 PM
Ararat-Eskijian Museum/Sheen Chapel, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, Calif., 91345.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host “Armenia,” a major exhibition on medieval Armenian art, from September 21, 2018–January 13, 2019. Armenians are well aware of being the people originating at the base of Mt. Ararat who would become the first Christian nation. But Armenians, and non-Armenians, are often less aware of the diversity of Armenian art and culture developed during their medieval centuries as Armenians spread from their homeland to become powerful on trade routes that would extend across the globe. Dr. Evans will discuss how the exhibition “Armenia” will demonstrate the development of Armenian art in the Middle Ages and its importance to the art of the world.

Dr. Helen C. Evans is the Mary and Michael Jaharis Curator for Byzantine Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Previously she co-curated the Morgan Library and Museum’s 1994 exhibition, “Treasures in Heaven: Armenian Illuminated Manuscripts.” At the Metropolitan Museum she curated “The Glory of Byzantium (843-1261)” in 1997 and “Byzantium: Faith and Power (1261-1557)” in 2004 that included major works of Armenian art. Through Dr. Evans’ efforts, Armenian art is now installed in The Met’s permanent medieval galleries.

Dr. Evans has taught courses on Armenian art at Columbia University and published widely on Armenian topics. She is president of The International Center for Medieval Art (ICMA) and immediate past-president of the Association of Art Museum Curators (AAMC) and AAMC Foundation. Dr. Evans received her B.A. with Honors from Newcomb College of Tulane University and her M.A. and Ph.D. from The Institute of Fine Arts, New York University.

For more information about the event, contact Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500- 7585 or Ararat-eskijian-museum@netzero.net, or NAASR at (617) 489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.

