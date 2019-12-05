SANTA BARBARA — On November 20, Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) Western Region Director Mihran Toumajan and Armenia Tree Project (ATP) Western Region Community Outreach Manager Anahit Gharibyan were invited by the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Armenian Students Association (ASA) to present an overview of student-oriented programming from both organizations.

Over 30 students were in attendance and learned about the Assembly’s and ATP’s programs.

“We extend our thanks to UCSB ASA President Nayri Tagmazian for the warm welcome, to Armenian Assembly LA County Regional Committee member and Campus Liaison Delilah Shahbazian for facilitating the meeting, and especially to Mihran Markarian, who is a student at UCSB, a member of its ASA, and an alumnus of the 2019 Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program. The Assembly appreciates Mr. Markarian’s staunch promotion of its summer internship programs,” Assembly Western Region Director Toumajan stated.

Ms. Gharibyan’s presentation highlighted the fact that ATP, currently celebrating its Silver Anniversary, has planted nearly 7 million trees to date. She explained that ATP looks forward to working with the government of the Republic of Armenia in 2020 to launch and fulfill the ambitious yet farsighted goal of planting 10 million new trees in Armenia beginning in 2020, with a global Armenian celebration of this undertaking set for October 10, 2020. She also welcomed UCSB ASA members to volunteer with ATP in Armenia during the Summer season.

In his remarks, Mr. Toumajan’s focused on the Armenian Assembly’s flagship, 8-week summer internship programs in Washington, D.C. and Yerevan, Armenia.

Toumajan concluded the presentation by inviting Terjenian-Thomas Assembly Internship Program alum Mihran Markarian to share his experiences working at an immigration-centered think tank and overall observations about the D.C. internship program.

Applications for the Assembly’s 2020 summer internship programs in Washington, D.C. and Armenia are available online at www.aaainc.org/students.