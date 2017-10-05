Baku Should Prove its Commitment to Principles of International Law – Foreign Minister Nalbandian

YEREVAN — Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on October 5 the delegation of the EU Council’s Political and Security Committee (PSC) led by its Chairman Walter Stevens. The members of the PSC including the Ambassadors of all the EU Member States on security issues, the high ranking staffs of the Council of the EU, European Commission and External Action Service are included in the delegation.

Greeting the guests, Minister Nalbandian highlighted the regular meetings with the EU representatives on different levels.

It was mentioned with satisfaction that expanded partnership exists between Armenia and the EU in a number of spheres of mutual interest. Foreign Minister Nalbandian appreciated the continuous assistance of the EU to the reforms under implementation in Armenia.

Pressing regional and international issues were touched upon at the meeting. Edward Nalbandian presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the preparatory works of the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents.

In this context Minister Nalbandian noted that for years Baku has refused to implement top level agreements, declines the proposals of the Co-chair countries, creating obstacles for the progress in the conflict settlement process.

“If Baku really wants to take the path to the conflict settlement based on the proposals of the Co-chairs, who enjoy the support of the international community, it has to reaffirm and practically implement what they propose – an exclusively peaceful settlement to the conflict, unconditional implementation of 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements. Baku should prove its commitment to the principles of the international law proposed by the OSCE MG Co-chair countries – non use of force or the threat to use it, equality of peoples and right to self-determination, territorial integrity and the settlement elements developed and presented to the sides as one and a complete unit”, the Armenian FM emphasized.