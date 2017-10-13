AAF Shipped Over $4 Million of Aid to Armenia and Artsakh July-Sept. 2017

GLENDALE — The Armenia Artsakh Fund (AAF) delivered over $4 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh during the third quarter of 2017.

The AAF itself collected $3.7 million of medicines and other supplies donated by several charities, including Direct Relief ($3.1 million); Catholic Medical Mission Board ($445,000); and AmeriCares ($164,000). In September 2017 AAF air freighted the first shipment of medicines donated by Direct Relief to AGBU Claudia Nazarian Medical Center (Syrian Armenian Doctors group in Armenia).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were: Armenian Missionary Association of America ($299,000); Project Agape ($109,000); Two fire trucks donated by the City of Glendale ($22,000) shipped to Artsakh Ministry of Emergency Situations and Queltico LLC ($14,000).

In the past 28 years, including its shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $761 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,368 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered free of charge millions of dollars worth of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. All we have to do is pay for the shipping expenses. We would welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF stated.

For more information, call the AAF office: (818) 241-8900; Email: sassoun@pacbell.net.