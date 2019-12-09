SPITAK — A statue of Armenian American businessman, investor and philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian was unveiled in the city of Spitak, Armenia, on Saturday December 7 on the 31st anniversary of the 1988 earthquake.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials were in attendance of the opening ceremony. Artist of Armenia Levon Tokmajyan created the sculpture.

Philanthropist Kirk Kerkorian donated millions of dollars to Armenia through his Lincy Foundation, which was established in 1989 after the devastating earthquake of Spitak. Kerkorian named the foundation in honor of his daughters Linda and Tracy.

In 2004, Armenia awarded its highest honor to Kerkorian – the National Hero of Armenia title. A statue of Kerkorian was inaugurated in 2018 in Gyumri.

PM Pashinyan also laid flowers at the khachkar dedicated to the memory of Japanese earthquake and tsunami victims and at the monument-khachkar dedicated to the memory of April war heroes.. The Premier then visited Lernantsk community to attend the inauguration of a block of flats built for local residents. Within the framework of the Disaster Zone State Housing Program, 8 apartments were built by the Fuller Center for Charitable Non-Governmental Organizations at the expense of government funding.