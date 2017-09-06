AGBU Central Board Donates $50,000 in Support of Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

NEW YORK — The Central Board of Directors of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), through special relief contributions, will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross in support of Hurricane Harvey Emergency Relief.

As part of its longstanding commitment to humanitarian aid, AGBU has always responded to the plight of people impacted by conflict and natural disasters. Local chapters and Young Professionals groups also carry on this longstanding tradition mobilizing to address local needs during times of crisis.

Natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey create more needs than any single organization can meet on its own. The American Red Cross is collaborating with communities, government agencies, non-profits and businesses to help fund and coordinate emergency relief efforts. We encourage our members and supporters worldwide to continue to donate to organizations that are providing relief efforts.

The American Red Cross is working along the Gulf Coast to rescue people, evacuate homes and provide emergency supplies, food, water, shelter, counseling and other assistance. Approximately 42,000 people sought refuge in 258 Red Cross and partner shelters across Texas while some 2,000 disaster workers are on the ground.

The Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America is advocating to help provide relief to the people of the St. Kevork Church community, as many Armenian families are now displaced. Please visit https://armenianchurch.us/donate/ to support the Diocese’s relief efforts by donating to the St. Kevork Flood Relief.

To donate to the American Red Cross, please visit https://www.redcross.org