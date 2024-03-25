Author
MOSCOW — An Armenian national is among at least 137 people killed in the terrorist attack on a concert hall outside Moscow, Armenia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry did not identify that person. It said earlier that it is “in constant contact with the relevant structures of Russia regarding the presence of citizens of the Republic of Armenia and ethnic Armenians among the victims of the terrorist attack.” It said it is also monitoring relevant “information disseminated through unofficial sources.”

Four men burst into the Crocus City Hall on Friday night, spraying people with bullets during a concert by the Soviet-era rock group Picnic. The presumed attackers, at least one of them a Tajik, were caught and remanded in custody on terrorism charges over the weekend.

In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin sent on Saturday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined the chorus of international condemnation of what was the deadliest attack inside Russia in two decades.

“Armenia strongly condemns this inhumane crime against civilians,” Pashinyan wrote. “I express my deepest condolences to you. We mourn together with the people of Russia and extend our sympathy and support to the families and relatives of the victims who have suffered an irreparable loss.”

