Armenia and Cyprus Interested in Deepening Bilateral Relations

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Fotiu Fotis.

The Premier stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations based on historical friendship with Cyprus in both bilateral and multilateral formats. Appreciating the role played in this matter by the vibrant Armenian community in Cyprus, Karen Karapetyan welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia and the Office of Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

Pointing to the need for boosting bilateral economic ties, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of tapping the existing potential, promote business contacts, develop tourism and deepen cooperation. The head of the Armenian government spoke about the further development of EU-Armenia relations and Armenia-Cyprus cooperation within the EU frameworks.

Mr. Fotis said that the relations between Armenia and Cyprus are more than friendly as they are based on deeply rooted historical, cultural and religious bonds. Noting that the government of Cyprus has been implementing numerous programs aimed at supporting the Armenian community in Cyprus, the Presidential Commissioner highlighted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, which will boost cooperation between Diaspora organizations in the two countries.

Fotiu Fotis emphasized that his country is interested in furtherance of EU-Armenia cooperation and will support this process as much as possible. Mr. Fotis said that there are all the necessary prerequisites for developing cooperation in economy, trade, tourism and other fields of mutual interest.