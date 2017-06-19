Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia and Cyprus Interested in Deepening Bilateral Relations
ArmeniaNewsPolitics

Armenia and Cyprus Interested in Deepening Bilateral Relations

June 19, 2017

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Fotiu Fotis.

The Premier stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations based on historical friendship with Cyprus in both bilateral and multilateral formats. Appreciating the role played in this matter by the vibrant Armenian community in Cyprus, Karen Karapetyan welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia and the Office of Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian and Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.

Pointing to the need for boosting bilateral economic ties, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of tapping the existing potential, promote business contacts, develop tourism and deepen cooperation. The head of the Armenian government spoke about the further development of EU-Armenia relations and Armenia-Cyprus cooperation within the EU frameworks.

Mr. Fotis said that the relations between Armenia and Cyprus are more than friendly as they are based on deeply rooted historical, cultural and religious bonds. Noting that the government of Cyprus has been implementing numerous programs aimed at supporting the Armenian community in Cyprus, the Presidential Commissioner highlighted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, which will boost cooperation between Diaspora organizations in the two countries.

Fotiu Fotis emphasized that his country is interested in furtherance of EU-Armenia cooperation and will support this process as much as possible. Mr. Fotis said that there are all the necessary prerequisites for developing cooperation in economy, trade, tourism and other fields of mutual interest.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Raffi Hovannisian Demands Release of All “Political Prisoners”

August 3, 2016

“Smarter than a Scammer” to Educate Residents on Scam Avoidance

January 8, 2016

FMs Nalbandian and Lavrov Sign Plan of Consultations

March 10, 2016

Bill on Genocide of Sinjar Yazidis Submitted to Armenian Parliament

May 18, 2016

Reward Offered for Azeri Writer\’s Ear

February 11, 2013

Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobian: Armenia Concerned About Syrian Armenians’ Plight

July 29, 2015

Armenian Air Traffic Soars In 2014

November 19, 2014

ARMOUNT TV – First 24/7 Armenian Language TV Channel in Las Vegas

June 9, 2016

Abdullah Gul Receives Chatham House Prestigious Award

November 9, 2010

Karabakh Ready to Accept Yazidi Refugees

August 19, 2014

Leave a Comment























 