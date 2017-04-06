Top Posts
Turkey Court Stops Nationalization of Armenian Church in Diyarbakir

April 6, 2017

DIYARBAKIR — Attorneys of the foundation of the St. Giragos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir, Turkey, had filed a petition with the court of cassation against the nationalization of this church, and stressed that this process was contrary to the law.

The court ruled in favor of this petition and decided that the nationalization of this place of Christian worship be stopped, according to Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul.

The respective court judgment noted that a query was sent to the relevant agencies in connection with this nationalization process, but no response was received as to the grounds on which this church was being nationalized.

According to the Turkish Council of Ministers’ decision, all structures in Sur district of Diyarbakir, including St. Giragos Church, were expropriated for “protection.”

St. Giragos, which is one of the largest churches in the Middle East, reopened as a functioning church in October 2011.

It was renovated with co-funding by Diyarbakir Armenians throughout the world, and Diyarbakir City Hall.

