Nagorno Karabakh Conflict Cannot be Settled by Military Means: French MFA Statement

April 6, 2017

PARIS — Spokesperson of French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development on April 5 issued a statement over the anniversary of military operations launched in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh Republic) in April, 2016, the French Embassy reports.

The statement reads: “A year ago, the military operations launched in Nagorno Karabakh on April 2-5 and surrounded people of the region with pain were ceased. As a Minsk Group Co-Chair, France with its Russian and American partners mobilized its forces to stop the clashes and resume the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

France reaffirms its belief that the existing status quo is not defensible, and that the conflict cannot be solved through military means. France calls on the sides to respect the commitments on the ceasefire, installation of trust mechanisms and resumption of talks reached in Vienna on May 16, 2016 and in St. Petersburg on June 20, 2016.

Recently, during his meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani partners, the President of France reaffirmed France’s full commitment to find a favorable solution for the conflict’s negotiated and long-lasting settlement, for the stability and prosperity of entire region”.

