Restoration Works of Mosque in Shushi Are in Line WithProvisions of International Conventions

April 14, 2017

STEPANAKERT (Panorama.am) — Deputy Minister of Economy of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Sergey Shahverdyan has reacted to the Azerbaijani comments regarding the archaeological excavations and the restoration works at the territory of Gohar Agha (Upper Juma) Mosque in Karabakh city of Shushi.

Shahverdyan in particular noted: “Any historical-cultural monument in Artsakh is the property of the Artsakh people, and the preservation, study and restoration of the Persian cultural monuments are one of our key priorities.

In 2015, Artsakh joined the European Convention on the Protection of the Archaeological Heritage and the Convention for the Protection of the Architectural Heritage of Europe, which means that in that sector the Artsakh side has taken responsibilities, following them unconditionally. The entire process of the restoration works of the Upper Mosque of Shushi is in line with the provisions of the above-mentioned conventions.

I especially want to highlight that programs over research and restoration of the historical-cultural monuments in Karabakh are designed and implemented regardless the attitude and comments of any third party.”

