Top Posts
Home Armenia UEFA Nations League: Armenia to Play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar
ArmeniaNewsSports

UEFA Nations League: Armenia to Play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar

January 24, 2018

Armenia will face the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar in League D the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League.

With the group stage running between September and November 2018, the new tournament has been introduced to provide a competitive alternative to friendlies in Europe, allowing teams to face similarly-ranked sides, as well as offering relegation and promotion between leagues.

The four League A group winners will contest at the Nations League Finals in June 2019, while the competition will also provide a secondary path to UEFA EURO 2020 for sides who miss out in the traditional ten-group qualifiers.

The top two in each EURO 2020 qualifying group will qualify, with the top 16 sides based on Nations League rankings battling for the final four tournament spots through playoffs in March 2020.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Turkey Falsificates Historical Facts Around Tigran Honents Church of Ani

February 3, 2016

Wikileaks Cables Expose Secret Israeli-Azerbaijani Ties

April 11, 2011

IIGHRS’ President Sets Record Straight on Turkey’s Treatment of Jews

February 11, 2015

NKR President Holds Consultations with Defense Army’s Military Council

January 16, 2015

President Sarkisian Attends NATO Summit

September 4, 2014

Armenian Serviceman Killed in Nagorno-Karabkakh

May 12, 2016

ASP Lecture: “Reconstructing the Nation and Debating Armenian-Turkish Relations in the Aftermath of WWI”

February 10, 2014

Innovate Armenia: Scholars, Artists, Thought-Leaders Rethink, Reimagine, and Redefine Identity, Education, Culture

October 1, 2017

U.S. Remains Critical of Armenian Human Rights Record

April 11, 2011

OSCE MG Plans New Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijan Presidents

January 5, 2016

Leave a Reply