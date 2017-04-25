Rep. Adam Schiff Statement on Failure of President Trump to Recognize the Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON, DC — Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), sponsor of the bipartisan resolution to recognize the Armenian genocide, released the following statement in response to President Trump’s failure to recognize the Armenian genocide:

“Today, we received another disappointing statement from yet another President, refusing to acknowledge the murder of 1.5 million Armenians from 1915-1923 for what it was — a genocide. President Trump now joins a long line of both Republican and Democratic Presidents unwilling to confront Turkey, and by refusing to do so, he has made the United States once again a party to its campaign of denial. How can we speak with the moral clarity we must about the genocidal campaign by ISIS against religious minorities in Syria and Iraq, if we are unwilling to condemn the first genocide of the last century? If the President will not speak out, the Congress must, and I join my colleagues — Democrats and Republicans — in calling on the House to take up the Armenian Genocide resolution.”