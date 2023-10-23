Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — Armenia and France have signed a deal on defense cooperation.

Speaking to reporters, French Ministry of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said Armenia would buy three Ground Master 200 (GM200) radar systems from the French defence group Thales, without providing financial details.

The system, already used in Ukraine, is known for its “remarkable detection capabilities”, Lecornu said at a press conference alongside Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan.

The ministers also signed a letter of intent for Armenia’s purchase of air defence systems involving Thales and European missile maker MBDA, a spokeswoman for Lecornu told AFP.

Lecornu said the letter of intent involved the purchase of “Mistral-type” equipment, referring to a short-range air defence missile system.

“Detection only makes sense if it is accompanied by intervention and interception modules for attacks coming from the sky,” Lecornu said.

The signing ceremony was followed by a meeting between the Defense Ministers of the countries. Attending the meeting were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Olivier Decottignies. Issues related to the Armenian-French cooperation in the defense field and regional security were discussed.

The progress of implementation of the agreements reached during discussions held in Paris in September 2022, and June 2023 were summarized. The Ministers outlined new opportunities for the development of cooperation, which include acquisition of defense systems, military education, training, exchange of experience and other areas of mutual interest.

 

1 comment
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Shaping the Future of Democracy in Armenia: “We Have No Right to Fail”

Note: This article is published on the website of the World Economic…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Baskin Oran

By Hambersom Aghbashian Baskin Oran (Born 1945 in Izmir, Turkey), had graduated…

US Congressmen Pay Tribute to the Memory of Armenian Genocide Victims

YEREVAN (Sona Hakobyan, Public Radio of Armenia) — The delegation of US…

Armenian NSS Arrests Two Citizens on Charges of Spying for Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Arka.am) — Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) said today it has…