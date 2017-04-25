Lecture on the Festal Work of St. Gregory of Narek by Dr. Abraham Terian

MISSION HILLS — The Ararat-Eskijian-Museum and The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) present “The Festal Work of St. Gregory of Narek” by Dr. Abraham Terian on Sunday May 7th at 4PM, Ararat-Eskijian Museum/ Sheen Chapel, 15105 Mission Hills Rd. Mission Hills Ca 91345.

The Festal Works of St. Gregory of Narek, Annotated Translation of the Odes, Lita-nies, and Encomia, is the title of Dr. Terian’s latest book. Besides introducing his book to the public, the author will also lecture on the mystic theology of the Saint. “Composed as liturgical works for the main feasts of the liturgical year, these poet-ic writings are literary masterpieces in both lyrical verse and narrative. Unlike St. Gregory’s better-known penitential prayers, these show a jubilant author in a cele-bratory mood. In this volume Abraham Terian, an eminent scholar of medieval Armenian literature, provides the non-specialist reader with an illuminating translation of St. Gregory of Narek’s festal works. Introducing each composition with an explanatory note, Terian places the works under consideration in their au-thor’s thought-world and in their tenth-century landscape.” Liturgical Press, Col-legeville, MN, 2016.

Dr. Abraham Terian is professor emeritus of Armenian theology and patristics at St. Nersess Armenian Seminary, Armonk, New York. A recipient of the Fulbright Distinguished Chair in the Humanities award, Diasporan Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and Fellow of the Ambrosian Academy of Milan, he has extensive publications in the fields of Hellenistic, Early Christian, and Classical Armenian literature.

There will be a musical program on St. Gregory of Narek, performed by Garine Avakian, accompanied by Vatche Mankerian.

For more information about the event, contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or Ararat-eskijian-museum@netzero.net, or NAASR at (617) 489-1610 or hq@naasr.org.