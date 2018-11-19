Top Posts
Home Armenia Fund Armenia Fund’s Pan-European Phoneathon Raises 1,242,460 Euros
Armenia FundArmenianDiasporaFeaturedNews

Armenia Fund’s Pan-European Phoneathon Raises 1,242,460 Euros

November 19, 2018

PARIS — The annual Pan-European Phoneathon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, held during November 14-18, raised 1,242,460 euros in donations and pledges.

The Phoneathon was launched in Marseille and involved Armenians in Toulouse, Lion and Paris. Afterwards, the large-scale fundraising campaign mobilized Armenian communities of Switzerland, Germany and Greece. With 700 new donors, this year the Phoneathon was joined by over 10.000 individuals and organizations.

SDHP Nazarpek youth at Phoneathon

Proceeds from the Phoneathon 2018 will be used to support the continued growth of agricultural-development projects in Armenia’s Tavush Region; to construct of solar power stations in Artsakh; and to address urgent needs of Armenians living in Aleppo.

The breakdown of pledges and donations made during the Phoneathon is as follows:
Paris 686 162 euros
Marseille 207 149 euros
Lion 177 988 euros
Toulouse 66 447 euros
France total 1 137 746 euros
Germany 73 845 euros
Switzerland 19 717 euros
Greece 11 150 euros

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Erdogan Says Hitler\’s Germany Exemplifies Effective Presidential System

January 2, 2016

USHMM Special On-Line Issue on the Armenian Genocide

May 5, 2017

Armenia and Iran to Launch Free Economic Zone at Meghri Border Region

December 6, 2016

EU Concerned Over Continued Pressure on Opposition Activists in Azerbaijan

October 4, 2013

Armenia Investment Forum Held in New York

October 12, 2016

US Embassy Renovates Yerevan Kindergarten

September 6, 2016

Prosecutor Urges Tougher Punishment For Pedophilia Amid Sex Scandal

February 3, 2011

Armenian Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

October 3, 2014

Relatives Of 2008 March 1 Victims: Kocharian Has no Moral Right to Again Govern Armenia

January 15, 2014

Rebuilding from the Rubble of Sumgait

February 27, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.