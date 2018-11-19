Armenia Fund’s Pan-European Phoneathon Raises 1,242,460 Euros

PARIS — The annual Pan-European Phoneathon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, held during November 14-18, raised 1,242,460 euros in donations and pledges.

The Phoneathon was launched in Marseille and involved Armenians in Toulouse, Lion and Paris. Afterwards, the large-scale fundraising campaign mobilized Armenian communities of Switzerland, Germany and Greece. With 700 new donors, this year the Phoneathon was joined by over 10.000 individuals and organizations.

Proceeds from the Phoneathon 2018 will be used to support the continued growth of agricultural-development projects in Armenia’s Tavush Region; to construct of solar power stations in Artsakh; and to address urgent needs of Armenians living in Aleppo.

The breakdown of pledges and donations made during the Phoneathon is as follows:

Paris 686 162 euros

Marseille 207 149 euros

Lion 177 988 euros

Toulouse 66 447 euros

France total 1 137 746 euros

Germany 73 845 euros

Switzerland 19 717 euros

Greece 11 150 euros