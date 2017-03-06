House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce to Headline Sold Out Armenian Assembly Gala

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Congressman Ed Royce (R-CA) will address the Armenian Assembly of America’s (Assembly) sold out Gala “Celebrating the Future” tomorrow night.

Last Congress, Congressman Royce spearheaded a letter with Ranking Member Eliot Engel (D-NY) urging then-U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, James Warlick, to “publicly condemn specific acts of aggression along the line of contact.” The letter, signed by 85 Members of Congress, states: “The long-standing U.S. and OSCE practice of responding to each new attack with generic calls upon all parties to refrain from violence has failed to de-escalate the situation. Instead, this policy of artificial even-handedness has dangerously increased tensions. There will be no peace absent responsibility.”

“Given Azerbaijan’s continued disregard for and violation of the ceasefire, the United States can and must do more to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its actions,” Assembly Executive Directory Bryan Ardouny said. “We look forward to hearing from the Chairman, who year after year not only meets with our intern class, but has also hosted them for a rewarding and enriching congressional experience,” Ardouny added.

In addition to Congressman Royce, the “Celebrating the Future” Gala will feature a discussion with intern alumni Katherine Sarafian and Michael Agbabian, moderated by intern alumna Kathryn Mgrublian. During the evening, the Assembly will honor Kenneth L. Khachigian with the Deukmejian Award for Public Service.