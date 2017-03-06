Top Posts
Home Armenian “Hayastan – My Love Story” Book Presented in Oslo, Norway
ArmenianNew PublicationNewsWorld

“Hayastan – My Love Story” Book Presented in Oslo, Norway

March 6, 2017

OSLO — Sven-Erik Rise a Norwegian friend of Armenia, presented his book, a love confession to Armenia and Armenians, to an excited audience in Oslo on Sunday, the Armenian Cultural Association of Norway reports.

Sven-Erik is an Armenia expert who has written articles and op-eds about Armenia and the Armenian genocide in national and local newspapers. He has led many public lectures about Armenia for different audiences. He has also led a tour for an enthusiastic group of Norwegian tourists. Sven-Erik Rise proudly calls himself an “Armenian-by-choice” and dreams of having an Armenian passport.

The book is a breathtaking story of his love to a country and its people, presented in a most intimate, humoristic and personal manner. In the book, the author takes the reader to a tour in Armenia, where he and his Turkish friend explore the country, meet many exciting people who have many good stories to share. The author discusses the Armenian Genocide, compares with the Jewish Holocaust, analyses the denialist industry and discusses the Artsakh conflict (Nagorno Karabakh conflict). This book is a good mix of a novel and a well researched and argumented work, which makes it easy to read and gives the reader a fascinating and exciting reading experience.

The introduction of the book is written by auther and veteran journalist of the state broadcaster NRK, Jahn Otto Johansen.

The book has got many good reviews, among others from author and TV personality Stein Morten Lier.

The master of ceremonies was Magnus Jensen. Among speakers were author and TV personality Stein Morten Lier, the leader of the Armenian Cultural Association of Norway Liana Arutyunyan, representative of the Armenian Apostolic Church Society Narine Harutyunyan and representative of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee Lene Wetteland.

Half of the print copies were sold by the end of the book presentation.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Catherine Ashton visits Armenian Cathedral in New Julfa

March 11, 2014

OSCE Monitoring at Line of Contact Passes Without Incidents

August 3, 2016

Armenia’s Goris Declared as CIS Cultural Capital

April 7, 2017

Erdogan Calls Armenian Genocide Recognition ‘Blackmail’

June 4, 2016

Samsun Agape Church in Turkey Attacked

May 19, 2015

Dr. Ara Tekian: The Brainchild Behind Medical Education

April 2, 2013

Richard E. Hoagland Appointed Interim US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

December 30, 2016

The Step-by-Step Approach, the Package Deal, and Forgotten Moments

January 29, 2017

UCLA Armenian Studies Banquet to Honor Prof. Peter Cowe

May 15, 2014

President Obama Wins Re-Election

November 6, 2012

Leave a Reply























 