Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Launching “Zarmanazan” Children’s Educational Project

LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is launching the educational project “Zarmanazan” as part of its Western Armenian revitalization program. The initiative will incorporate two components that will mutually nourish each other:

-A summer camp for children between the ages of 10 to 15, in a creative and playful world, aimed at encouraging the practice of Western Armenian.

– A training internship designed for Western Armenian teachers or teachers-in-training in the Armenian Diaspora, leading to university certification by the Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales, Paris (INALCO).

For 25 days, children and teenagers will reside together with a team of 15 experienced facilitators in an inspiring environment. While totally immersed in Western Armenian, they will create, discover, learn, and have fun through engaging workshops in music, arts, theater, dance, as well as various sports and games. Through these activities, language will become a natural means of communication and creation.

The Zarmanazan camp, organized in partnership with the Mille et un Mondes organization in Lyon, will offer a space for meeting and interaction between all participants who will have the opportunity to learn from one another and develop friendships, living an enriching and unique experience.

The camp is open to all children and teenagers living in the Armenian Diaspora. The number of places is limited to 40. There is no requirement for a minimum level of proficiency in Armenian.

The teacher development component of the camp will host 15 teachers (or teachers-in-training). They will follow an intensive program combining expert direction with practical training, interactive lectures, and the latest pedagogic approaches and materials.

The location of the camp is in La Bourboule, France.

Deadline for applications: Saturday 25 March 2017, 23h00 Greenwich Mean Time.

For more information please visit zarmanazan.com