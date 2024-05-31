Up next
YEREVAN — On May 29, acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, in a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, noted that Tehran is committed to maintaining security and stability in the Caucasus, Mehr NA reported.

According to the source, the parties discussed the further development of Armenian-Iranian relations. Ali Bagheri Kani thanked the Armenian authorities for expressing condolences to Iran in connection with the death of the country’s president, foreign minister, and other officials. He also welcomed the visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Tehran.

Ali Bagheri Kani reiterated Iran’s commitment to playing an effective role in establishing long-term security and stability in the Caucasus region. Mehr also reported that the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran confirmed Tehran’s readiness to implement the already signed agreements with Yerevan and to assist those affected by the floods in the Lori and Tavush regions.

Earlier, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Ali Bagheri Kani, acting Foreign Minister of Iran. After the visit of the delegation of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Tehran on May 22, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan once again expressed condolences and support to his colleague in connection with the death of the Iranian President, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the persons accompanying them.

According to the source, the interlocutors emphasized that the neighborly ties between the two countries and peoples are deep and strong and will continue. Ararat Mirzoyan and Ali Bagheri Kani discussed the bilateral and regional agenda, emphasizing mutual readiness to implement previously reached agreements and ensure the continuity of current programs. The Iranian side, in turn, expressed condolences and support in connection with the human casualties and damages caused by floods in the Tavush and Lori regions of Armenia.

