PASADENA — Due to the prevailing conditions of “Corona” virus and the recommendations from public health officials to avoid gatherings, all events and activities taking place at AEBU center in Pasadena have been postponed.

The lecture titled “Armenia on the Road to Transformation,” which was to be presented by Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, on March 19 at 8 pm. has been postponed and will be re-scheduled for a later date.

Also the AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee decided to postpone its scheduled Spring Brunch on March 22nd till further notice.

