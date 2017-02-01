Top Posts
Home News London-Based Expert Discovers Alexander the Great’s Last Will in an Ancient Armenian Manuscript
NewsWorld

London-Based Expert Discovers Alexander the Great’s Last Will in an Ancient Armenian Manuscript

February 1, 2017

LONDON (Armradio) — The fabled last will and testament of Alexander the Great may have finally been discovered more than 2,000 years after his death.

A London-based expert claims to have unearthed the Macedonian king’s dying wishes in an ancient Armenian text that has been ‘hiding in plain sight’ for centuries, The Daily Mail reports.

The long-dismissed last will divulges Alexander’s plans for the future of the Greek-Persian empire he ruled.

It also reveals his burial wishes and discloses the beneficiaries to his vast fortune and power.

Evidence for the lost will can be found in an ancient manuscript known as the ‘Alexander Romance’, a book of fables covering Alexander’s mythical exploits.

Likely compiled during the century after Alexander’s death, the fables contain invaluable historical fragments about Alexander’s campaigns in the Persian Empire.

Historians have long believed that the last chapter of the Romance housed a political pamphlet that contained Alexander’s will, but until now have dismissed it as a work of early fiction.

But a ten-year research project undertaken by Alexander expert David Grant suggests otherwise.

The comprehensive study concludes that the will was based upon the genuine article, though it was skewed for political effect.

The revelation is detailed in Mr Grant’s new book, ‘In Search of the Lost Testament of Alexander the Great.’

He believes that Alexander’s original will was suppressed by his most powerful generals, because it named his then unborn half-Asian son Alexander IV and elder son Heracles as his successors.

Rather than accepting the leadership of what the Macedonians saw as ‘half-breed’ sons, which would have been ‘unthinkable’, they fought each other for power in a bloody period of infighting and civil war known as the ‘Successor Wars’.

It was in the decades following Alexander’s death that Mr Grant now believes the original will was secretly rewritten and distributed in leaflet form by one of the competing generals to ‘prove’ the legitimacy of his own inheritance, as well as to damn the generals opposing him.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Liverpool: £15m Bid ‘Accepted’ by Borussia Dortmund

August 21, 2015

Aleppo Today and Tomorrow

November 14, 2016

Russian President Putin to Attend Genocide Centenary in Armenia

March 12, 2015

U.S. Firm to Invest $180 Million in Armenia’s Energy Sector

November 24, 2013

Zaven Khanjian Appointed New Executive Director/CEO of AMAA

July 18, 2014

Euro Crisis ‘Ticking Bomb’ for Turkey, Says Turkish-Armenian Economist

November 28, 2011

Armenian Man Dies in Azerbaijani Captivity

October 5, 2010

Pilibosian Book Receives Honorable Mention from Writer’s Digest

October 27, 2014

Armenia to Reestablish Interior Ministry

November 7, 2014

Americans for Artsakh Condemns Azeri Provocations

February 15, 2016

Leave a Reply























 